JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Clerk of District Court Anne Sutton is reminding travelers U.S. Department of State standard passport processing times are longer than they used to be. This is critical for those planning possible international travel for Spring Break in 2023.

Standard processing can take three months from your application date to receive your passport, and this timeframe is only best estimate. Sometimes processing is shorter and sometimes longer.

Spring break travelers needing new passports should ideally apply by mid-December to avoid extra fees and best assure receipt of their passport in time for travel.

District Court Clerk Anne Sutton suggests reviewing the status of your family’s passports upon reading this announcement. Using her own family’s situation, she just discovered their passports expire this January but thought they weren’t due for renewal for another six months or so.

Sutton and her staff, with support by Teton County Sheriff’s Office court security, are hosting a second and final Passport Sunday in advance of 2023 Spring Break to assist individuals and families. This additional Passport Sunday event will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by appointment only at the Teton County Clerk of District Court’s Office on the second floor of the Teton County Courthouse located at 180 S. King Street in Jackson. Sutton recommends spring break travelers plan to have applications in the mail to U.S. Department of State by Friday, Dec. 16, but sooner is always better in case there is a holdup or delay at the Department of State.

Appointments are required for all passport application processing at the Clerk of District Court Office, including for Sunday’s event. Appointments for Passport Sunday must be made by calling 307-733-2533. To minimize appointment time and prevent return trips, applicants should review all application requirements before scheduling their appointment. In addition, applicants should slowly and carefully complete their applications as the U.S. Department of

State will not accept applications with cross-outs or whiteout. Applications and requirements are available on travel.state.gov.

Please be advised, weekday appointments are often booking two to three weeks out. Weekday appointments are available at 8:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and can be scheduled at http://www.tetoncountywy.gov/codc. Only one appointment is needed to process members of the same family. For children under 16, the child and both parents need to appear for the appointment.

Travel.state.gov reports Victor, Driggs and Thayne post offices also take passport appointments scheduled through www.usps.com/scheduler. Sublette County District Court in Pinedale allows drop-in applications. Call 307-367-4376 for more information on Sublette County District Court opportunities.

For more information, visit http://www.tetoncountywy.gov/codc.

The post Final Passport Sunday event before spring break 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.