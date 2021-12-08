IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department (CDS) has released the final version of the city’s new roadmap for future growth, called the Imagine IF plan, for final review and public comment prior to the public hearing for adoption on Dec. 16.

“Since the first public hearing, we have received public comments and have been working on making final edits to the text and layout,” said Brad Cramer, Director of Community Development Services for the City of Idaho Falls. “We are very happy with the final product and feel that it reflects what we heard during our public engagement phase and will be a great guide for the City’s growth in the coming years.”

The plan, which will serve as a guide for future development within the city of Idaho Falls, has been in development since the beginning of 2021. CDS held five separate neighborhood meetings in February and March to gather input and get participation from specific neighborhoods from around the city.

Public outreach was essential to develop the plan. In addition to the neighborhood meetings, CDS also conducted a citywide, statistically valid survey to solicit input and gather data to assist in the creation of the document.

All the data from the resident survey coupled with input from the various public meetings were used to craft the new Imagine IF plan, which will help give city officials guidance on how the city grows and develops in the future.

Anyone interested in reviewing the plan and providing comments can visit the website www.imagineif.city. You can also see the results of the city wide survey and as well as the input from each of the public meetings held to help gather data for the creation of the plan. The final plan will be presented for final approval at the Dec. 16 Idaho Falls City Council meeting.

The post Final version of Imagine IF plan released for review appeared first on Local News 8.