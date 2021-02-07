KIFI Participant at Fire and Ice Winterfest in Lava Hot Springs, ID

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Traditionally, Lava Hot Springs is known for bringing the heat, but on this specific occasion, the town turned into a chill zone.

The Fire & Ice Winterfest is held each year in the town over the first full weekend of February. The event included a Children’s Water Carnival, a Torchlight Parade, and the infamous Polar Float Parade on the Portneuf River.

For Russell Davies and his friends, they look forward to the event every year.

“We’re just thrilled to be here,” Davies said. “All these people here with me are all stoked about it. We love this place.”

The event also means a lot to Chris Lincecum and his family, who after watching the plunge in year’s past, decided to take part themselves.

“We’ve been out here three years and decided this year was our year to take the plunge,” Lincecum said. “So, I called all my kids up and got some ducks and here we go.”

For just one weekend, adults in the community got to partake in some childlike entertainment.

“Everybody’s here in costumes and has a good time,” Davies said. “We get to kind of break loose to the social norms and just enjoy it, and we love crazy people.”

The annual event is planned to take place again in 2022.

