IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 6:38 p.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a camper fire at the Shady Rest Campground located at 2200 N. Yellowstone Highway shortly after 5 p.m. this evening for a report of a fifth wheel on fire.

There was one individual inside the camper when the fire started who was able to evacuate safely with no injuries. There were no injuries to other civilians in the area or first responders. The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho was dispatched to assist the displaced individual.

Two ambulances, three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire. Reportedly, there were 15-foot flames coming from the top of the camper. Firefighters reported having the fire knocked down by approximately 5:14 p.m., keeping it from spreading to other nearby campers and mobile homes. Camper Fire at Shady Rest

The camper is a complete loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

This is the second camper fire that IFFD has responded to in the last week.

