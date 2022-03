IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A fire erupted at the Sonic on Yellowstone Hwy and Panceris St this morning.

A Bonneville County Sheriff Deputy confirmed that it was a fryer fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 5:20 am

No one has been reported injured and no word yet on how much damage the fire caused.

The post Fire at Sonic in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.