POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A fire in a horse trailer blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 15 for about 30 minutes Tuesday. The incident happened at milepost 75, north of Pocatello at 5:49 p.m.

Idaho State Police said Teresa Johnson, 46, of Shelley was southbound in a Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer, loaded with two horses. The trailer caught fire and Johnson pulled to the right shoulder.

She was able to disconnect the trailer from the pickup and a passerby helped her unload the horses before the trailer was fully on fire.

A propane tank inside the trailer caught fire, exploded, and started a brush fire on the west side of the interstate. Pocatello and Fort Hall firefighters were called, along with Bureau of Land Management crews to extinguish the fires.

No one and no horses were injured. One firefighter suffered from apparent heat stroke and was transported away from the scene by ambulance.