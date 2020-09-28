News

Crews made quick work of the apparent truck fire at “All Season Rental Space” on St. Leon road. The call came in at 3:10.

A witness at the scene told investigators her friend was working on the truck and it broke out into flames when he started it up.

we are told there is damage to a truck and tools inside the unit. Still, crews were able to keep it from extending to the other units. There are no reported injured or damage estimates.

The cause is still under investigation.