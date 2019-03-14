Fire breaks out at Massachusetts residence, 5 found dead, officials say

After a fire tore through a Massachusetts residence on Wednesday, officials said five deceased individuals were discovered.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office got word of “an active structure fire” at a home in Sheffield around 7:50 a.m., a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said. The call prompted multiple agencies to respond to the scene and ultimately put out the blaze.

Authorities conducted multiple searches of the home, during which they located the unidentified deceased individuals, officials said. The causes of death were not made clear.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington during a news conference described the investigation as being “complicated,” according to The Associated Press.

“This is an ongoing, extensive investigation with multiple local and state agencies, including the State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and detectives from the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office,” Harrington said in the news release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.