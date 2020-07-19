Idaho

Five homes and livestock have been evacuated because of a fire burning south of Pocatello.

The fire started near Stockman Road around 2:45 Sunday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., the fire has burned nearly 50 acres and is 25 percent contained, fire managers said.

Air support and BLM fire engines are working to contain the fire.

They said if the wind shifts to the north there could be more evacuations. They have asked nearby residents to prepare, if needed.

“The neighbor over here is taking care of some weeds in his yard, I think we’re going to start doing some spraying with some hoses and hopefully at least fight it back as much as we can if it gets here. Hopefully, the wind just keeps going and we’re good,” said Shawn Lund who lives near the fire.

“As long as it keeps going east, we’ll be alright, but this one hill here I literally watched that burn up in the last five minutes, so it’s moving pretty quick,” said Lund.

Residents told us they heard fireworks just before the fire began. It unknown at this time if that is what started the fire.