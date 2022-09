FT. HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – A brush fire discovered Sunday afternoon east of the Ft. Hall Indian Reservation has burned over 700 acres.

BLM Idaho Wildfire info says the fire started in the Morgan area on BLM land.

It was discovered around 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

Smoke could be seen billowing above the east hills could be seen for miles.

It’s unknown at this time what caused it.

