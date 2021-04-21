FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) – A large fire is burning in the Firth area.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Roland told us the fire started around 4 p.m. when someone was burning weeds and got out of control.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The fire has been burning brush and trees along South Lavaside Road.

It has burned about 100 acres so far.

BLM, Shelley, Firth and Blackfoot fire departments are helping with the fire.

The post Fire burns in Firth area appeared first on Local News 8.