Fremont County Sheriff

Fremont County Sheriff

Fremont County Sheriff

Fremont County Sheriff

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports there is a fire north of St. Anthony.

The fire is burning sagebrush and is approximately 100 acres. It is on private property.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Fire crews are responding. Deputies ask you stay clear of the area.

The post Fire burns north of St. Anthony appeared first on Local News 8.