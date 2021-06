ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) – A fire is burning west of Arco.

Officials say it could be more than 100 acres but are currently trying to determine the size.

Arco Firefighters are on scene.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

We will bring you more information as we learn more.

The post Fire burns west of Arco appeared first on Local News 8.