Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of E. 25th St. for an outside fire on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

The fire extended into a nearby garage.

The damages are estimated at $60,000.

The cause is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

IFFD said there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.