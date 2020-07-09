News

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) Fire crews are responding to two separate fires along Highway 20 Wednesday night.

The Corral fire is estimated to be 10 acres in size -crews are engaging in mop up efforts. Fire officials anticipate this fire will be contained at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Telegraph fire is estimated to be 700 acres and growing.

Several responders are on scene including engines from the INL, BLM, Bonneville County and Caribou Targhee National Forest. The fire is operating under unified command with joint incident commanders from the INL and Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Moderate winds are pushing the fire northeast but are anticipated to dissipate this evening

Two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) are ordered along with air attack and a type 3 helicopter.