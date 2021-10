YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – The fire danger in Yellowstone National Park has been reduced to low due to autumn precipitation.

There are currently no active fires in the park.

There are no fire restrictions currently in place.

Campfires are only permitted within fire rings in campgrounds and at some backcountry campsites.

All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat until cold.

The post Fire danger in Yellowstone is low appeared first on Local News 8.