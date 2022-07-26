IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center media release) – The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center fire managers have elevated the fire danger rating to high for the surrounding mountains and very high for lowlands.

“After a month of hot, dry weather with minimal precipitation, the abundant wildland fuels are primed and ready for ignition. Evidence of this occurred with the recent East Gap fire near Pocatello and the Moose fire near Salmon, Idaho,” said Caribou-Targhee National Forest Fire Management Officer Martell Gibbons. Long-range forecasts call for continued hot and dry conditions across the region. The threat of lightning from dry thunderstorms is forecast for Thursday, July 28. Visitors should not be deceived by how green the higher elevations look in comparison with those in the lowlands. With low fuel moistures in the dead and down timber, it would not take much for a fire to start and spread across the landscape.

Fire managers ask that you help prevent wildfires by taking precautions to fully extinguish your campfire. Never leave a campfire unsupervised and ensure it is cold to the touch when you leave. Plan enough time in your departure schedule to make sure your fire is dead out. Make sure your equipment is properly functioning. Before traveling check for dragging chains on trailers and check tire pressures to prevent sparks that can become a threatening wildfire.

High fire danger means fires start easily and spread rapidly. Unattended campfires are likely to escape. Fires in areas with high concentrations of fine continuous fuel, such as mature grassland and forest litter can burn with high intensity. These fires may become serious and very difficult to control.

Do your part by prioritizing fire safety while enjoying your public lands. Always have a fire extinguisher, water and shovel while recreating. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 208.524.7600.

The post Fire danger increases to high in Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.