BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities warned of extreme wildfire dangers as a sweltering heat wave was forecast to intensify across much of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.

National Weather Service forecasters say the highs could approach 110 degrees on Tuesday in portions of eastern Montana.

The heat wave settled into the region Monday, with a record 103 degrees seen in Billings.

Forecasters advised people to stay out of the sun and not to leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles under any circumstances.

Strong winds with gusts up to 35 miles per hour were expected. That could stir up wildfires.

