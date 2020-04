Local News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The North Fremont Fire District is mopping up a fire at at a home about 3 miles north of Ashton. Firefighters were called at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Fremont County Emergency Management officiasls, no one was hurt, but the building was a total loss.

The South Fremont Fire District, Fremont County EMS and Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.