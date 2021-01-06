Dave Barrington A fire destroys a covered pool.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – A fire on a cold night destroys a covered pool.

Firefighters with the Bonneville Fire District and Ammon Fire said the fire started shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in an out-building at 7365 East Valco Drive. The building is a covered pool.

Propane tanks caught fire and then vented the propane. This caused the metal building to burn. The siding on a nearby house melted.

Nobody was hurt.

The pool building was destroyed.

