BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – A fire on a cold night destroys a covered pool.
Firefighters with the Bonneville Fire District and Ammon Fire said the fire started shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in an out-building at 7365 East Valco Drive. The building is a covered pool.
Propane tanks caught fire and then vented the propane. This caused the metal building to burn. The siding on a nearby house melted.
Nobody was hurt.
The pool building was destroyed.
