Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire destroyed a building at Buett’s Fence Company in Pocatello at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

There were no reported injuries. Fire crews from the North Bannock Fire Department were joined by Pocatello firefighters to contain the fire to one building and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings and homes.

Traffic on South 5th Avenue was blocked for several hours as firefighters fought the blaze.

Initial investigation indicated the fire may have started by sparks from a welder.