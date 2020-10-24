Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire destroyed a camp trailer parked on West Agency Lot 41 at 5:43 p.m. Friday in Fort Hall.

Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King said flames engulfed the trailer when firefighters arrived and it spread to an adjacent trailer home. No one was hurt and firefighters rescued a pet cat from the home.

“Both the trailer and home are a total loss,” King said. “Red Cross has been notified to assist with the family’s immediate needs.”

King said a propane hot plate was the possible cause of the fire. The burner was left unattended in the camp trailer by the homeowner, identified as William Beasley.