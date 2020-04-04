Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire destroyed a garage near the intersection of E 65th and N 15th East, near Sage Lakes Golf Course, at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The two-car garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It was located in a field and not attached to any other structure.

According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, no one was injured. The fire was completely out by 3:30 a.m., but firefighters remained on the scene until about 5 a.m. They had to disassemble the garage to reach fire underneath the collapsed walls and ceiling.

Two classic cars, an ATV, a lawnmower and other items were inside. Damages were estimated at approximately $300,000. Damages to the structure itself were estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.