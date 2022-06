FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – A fire destroyed a home in Fort Hall Wednesday, according to the Shoshone Bannock Tribes.

It happened at 310 Cutshults Road.

The people living in the home were found at a relatives house.

North Bannock Fire assisted the Fort Hall Fire Department, but no word on a cause.

