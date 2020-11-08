REXBURG, Idaho (PRESS RELEASE) – At 6:24 pm, Madison Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire of a mobile home with flames coming out of the roof, located at 2416 W. 3800 in the Lyman area of Rexburg.

A neighbor saw the flames and called 911.

Upon arrival, the mobile home was found to be fully involved. Defensive firefighting tactics were employed and prevented fire spread to three nearby houses. Mutual aid was requested from Central Fire District.

The house was not occupied at the time of the fire. The loss is estimated to be near $100,000.

Madison Fire Department sent two engines, two water tenders, one ambulance, and two command vehicles; and Central Fire District provided mutual aid with one additional water tender. Deputies from Madison County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance. There were 18

personnel working the fire scene.

“We are sorry for the property owner’s loss,” David Ivey, Battalion Chief of Madison Fire Department said. “Upon arrival at the scene the structure was fully involved. Defensive fire tactics were utilized to prevent fire spread to nearby homes.”

The cause of this fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.

Unrelated to tonight’s structure fire, Madison Fire Department would like to take this opportunity as the weather is turning colder this weekend to remind everyone to take a few minutes and make sure that heating systems and fire places/chimneys are appropriately maintained to prevent fires in homes, as that is a frequent cause of house fires during the winter months.