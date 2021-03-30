Teton County Fire & Rescue

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)-Teton County, Idaho Fire and Rescue was called to a small, two-room cabin in the middle of a Monday morning windstorm.

Fire Chief Bret Campbell says the home is not a permanent residence and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No one was hurt, but a car parked nearby was slightly damaged.

The owner of the property detected the fire, called 911, and then secured utilities.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in fire when they arrived. Windows had failed and high winds had a significant effect on the intensity of the fire.

Campbell said the loss was probably 100%. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

