News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire destroyed a vacant home at the intersection of Broadway at Highway 20 and N. 35th West at around 6:36 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters said the home was fully involved in flames when they arrived. No other structures were affected and no injuries were reported.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office closed off a section of road in front of the home while Rocky Mountain Power and Intermountain Gas were dispatched to the house.

For a number of reasons, Fire Department officials said firefighters were forced to monitor the fire as it burned itself out. Those reasons included strong winds, water supply challenges caused in part by a lack of hydrants and the fact that the fire was already fully involved.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. Damages were estimated at around $20,000.