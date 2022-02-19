IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Two people and two dogs have been displaced after an early morning fire Saturday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of E Hayden Place at 1:30 Saturday morning.

The reporting person told dispatch that a pressure tank that was attached to the house had caught fire. The homeowner woke up to smoke inside the home and safely evacuated with another occupant and two dogs.

Smoke was coming from the front door when firefighters arrived at the single-wide trailer. There were also flames coming from the skirting around the home. The fire extended into the floor underneath the bathroom and the kitchen, causing approximately $25,000 in damage.

There were no injuries to homeowners, pets, or first responders. The Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho responded to assist the homeowners who were displaced from their home.

While the origin of the fire is known, the cause is under investigation.

