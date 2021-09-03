BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – On July 9, Governor Brad Little issued a wildland fire emergency declaration, making the resources of the state available to assist Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) in its firefighting efforts.

The declaration was extended and is now set to expire on Sept. 4.

The Governor’s decisive action, coupled with the assistance provided by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and Idaho National Guard resources proved vital this fire season.

“In an unprecedented fire year, the emergency declaration was critical in Idaho’s firefighting efforts,” Governor Little said. “Joining with the team from IDL, the men and women of Idaho National Guard stepped up to help save lives and property from wildfire. The people of Idaho are grateful.”

Idaho National Guard (IDNG) provided resources and support in many areas.

Aviation:

6 UH 60 black hawk helicopters supported IDL fire operations

45 service members supported the IDNG aviation mission assignments.

Hand Crew:

1 IDNG Type 2 hand crew worked fire suppression operations on the Cougar Rock Complex

18 service members were part of the hand crew.

Coeur d’Alene Interagency Fire Cache:

18 service members worked in three separate missions in the fire cache.

“The Idaho National Guard is proud to have contributed to this season’s wildland firefighting efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Russ Johnson, director of the Idaho National Guard Joint Staff. “We thank our service members, families and employers for their contributions and support, and IDL for integrating our aerial, ground crew, and warehouse support teams into their firefighting operations. We stand ready to contribute to future wildland firefighting efforts.”

Because of the extreme fire season in the west, firefighting resources have been difficult to obtain. This was the first time Idaho Department of Lands has ever requested a statewide emergency declaration.

The post Fire emergency declaration set to expire appeared first on Local News 8.