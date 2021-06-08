FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to ’21 noname road’ 3/4 mile east of Highway 91 for a initial report of a grass fire Tuesday around 12:50 a.m.
While the fire department was enroute, additional calls stated a home was on fire.
The first units to arrive found a two-story home engulfed with heavy fire and smoke.
At this time, the occupants of the home have not been located.
Fire crews contained the fire at 2:54 a.m.
Blackfoot Fire assisted with water supply, and the state fire marshal was on scene to assist with the fire investigation.
No people or animals were injured.
The fire is under investigation.
