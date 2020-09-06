POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Residents of the Gibson Jack and Wildhorse subdivisions have been asked to evacuate the area ahead of the Wild Mountain Fire. The Bannock County Sheriff’s office is managing the evacuation.

The fire began just after midnight on Forest Service lands near the Gibson Jack trailhead. The fire was burning downhill towards homes along the Gibson Jack Road about four miles south of Pocatello.

The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center said it expected to lift the evacuations at 9 a.m The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Although structures are threatened in the Gibson Jack area, none were lost in the fire and a bulldozer has now completed containment lines, which has slowed the fire’s progress. Juniper and brush are still burning within the containment lines.

The fire was estimated at 19 acres and 25% contained Sunday morning. Full containment was expected at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The fire center reported 25 engines and one dozer were assigned to the fire. A hand crew and air resources have been ordered and was expected to begin work early Sunday.

The Gateway Interagency Fire Front was activated. The GIFF includes BLM, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, Pocatello, North Bannock, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, and Inkom Fire Departments.

A Pocatello Valley Fire Department engine was high centered on difficult terrain while fighting the fire. Firefighters escaped unharmed, but the engine was burned over, according to the Fire Center.

The Gibson Jack Road and trailhead are closed.