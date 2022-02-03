LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – This weekend the Fire and Ice Winterfest will be taking over Lava Hot Springs.

The festival made USA Today’s list of the 10 zaniest festivals in the world, and it’s easy to see why.

From herds of people floating the ice cold portneuf river, to people running down main street in their swimsuits, there’s no shortage of entertainment.

There will also be wine and chili tasting, ice pulling competition, penguin float race and fireworks.

The festival runs Friday, February 4 through Saturday.

You can find more information about the festival HERE.

You can view the event list below.

Events for Friday, February 4, 2022

Event times below are subject to change.

3:30 – 7:00 p.m.: Wine Tasting at the Riverside Hot Springs Inn

Hosted by the Riverside’s Portneuf Grille & Lounge and BRJ Wine Distributing.

All net proceeds are contributed to the Greater Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce. There will be three separate sessions hosted reception style with each registration offering up to 5 tastings from a selection of 18 varietal wines paired with appetizers. Your favorite bottle(s) will be available for purchase at the conclusion of each event. (255 East Portneuf St) Buy Tickets Online Now!

3:30 – 4:45 pm Wine Tasting – Price $40 per person

Hosted by the Riverside’s Portneuf Grille & Lounge.

This is a wine Educational & Appreciation Mini-Course.

Includes a Fire & Ice Wine Glass, Riedel Wine Glass & 5 Tastings.

For those wine enthusiast’s that are seeking to build a foundation for their understanding of the basics of wine tasting. This session will not only cover tasting basics but will highlight the benefits of glassware for improved flavor enhancement. This class is led by Kathy Standley for BRJ Wine Distributing. You will receive a commemorative Fire & Ice Wine Glass and a coveted Riedel wine glass (a $10 value and will experience the benefits of using premium glassware. Included are 5 wine tastings paired with appetizers prepared by the Portneuf Grill & Lounge Culinary department. Representatives from BRJ will lead you on a journey of white, red and/or dessert wines dependent on your preferences. Buy Tickets Online Now!

5:00 – 5:45 pm Wine Tasting – Price $40 per person

Held at the Riverside’s Portneuf Grille & Lounge.

Includes: Informational pouring’s of 5 Wine Tastings by BRJ Wine Distributing and paired appetizers prepared by the Portneuf Grille & Lounge Culinary Department. Includes a Fire & Ice Wine Glass. Buy Tickets Online Now!

6:00 – 6:45 pm Wine Tasting – Price $40 per person

Held at the Riverside’s Portneuf Grille & Lounge.

Includes: Informational pouring’s of 5 Wine tastings by BRJ Wine Distributing and paired appetizers prepared by the Portneuf Grille & Lounge Culinary Department. Includes a Fire & Ice Wine Glass. Buy Tickets Online Now!

7:00 p.m.: The Pulling of the Ice Relay Race down Main Street

Sponsored by Ace Hardware

Cost: $25.00 for a four person team. Teams will compete by pulling a block of ice on a shovel.

7:45 p.m.: Parade Of Lights and Opening Ceremony with Firework Torches

Come and watch or participate in the winter Parade celebrating the opening of Lava Hot Springs Fire & Ice “zany Winter Festival. Find a favorite spot to watch the parade to try to catch some candy and look for the Abominable Snow Man. The parade will travel down Main Street starting at Main & Center Streets and ending at Main & Center Streets. After the parade head over to the Chuck Wagon Garden for the opening ceremonies. Sign up with T. J. Latourr – 208-540-1948

Events for Saturday, February 5, 2022



8:00 a.m.: American Legion Breakfast at the Community Center

Held at the Senior Center (150 N Center St). Menu includes belgian waffles with fruit, sausage, orange juice hot chocolate and coffee. Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 10. All proceeds go to the American Legion.

10:00 a.m.: Photo opportunities all day by the DJ Wagon

In the Chuck Wagon Gardens (202 Main St)

10:00 a.m.: Running of the Bulls

Cost: $5:00.

Run in your swimming suit down Main Street starting at the Royal Hotel (11 Main St) and jump in the State Foundation Pools.

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Kids Activities

Cost: $10.00 for 20 tickets. Hot Chocolate $1.00.

Located at the Chuck Wagon Garden. (202 Main St)

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Children’s Water Carnival

Cost: FREE for kids.

Held at the Indoor Aquatic Center. (195 N Center St.) Games, prizes and water fun. 12 and under are invited to attend this event but MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PAYING ADULT. Sponsored by Lava Hot Springs Foundation. Call (208) 251-5230 for info.

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 pm.: Polar Bear Beer Garden

Cost: $20.00 includes 1 stein & 3 beers. Additional pours for an added cost. Location to be announced.

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Polar Bear Costume Judging and Party

Polar Float line up & music at the River Bridge on 3rd East and Portneuf Ave!

2:00 p.m.: Polar Bear Float

Cost: $10.00 Entry fee (includes tube rental)

Register between 12:00 pm and 1:30 pm at Mountain Mayhem (156 E. Main)

Sign a waiver and pick up your tube (Note – you will need to bring ID to rent the tube) Entries accepted until we run out of tubes!

Location: Contestants enter the river at the River Bridge on 3rd E. and Portneuf Ave. and float for ¼ mile to the Community building. Do you dare jump in with the rest!

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Quaffing & Vodka Tasting

Location: Wagon Wheel Lounge at 225 E Main Street.

4:30 p.m.: Penguin Race Fundraiser

Cost: 1 penguin for $5.00, 5 for $20.00. Buy ONLINE now!

Penguins will be dropped into the Portneuf River off the 3rd Street East Bridge and rescued by the Community Center Building. Drop your Penguin in the Portneuf River—the starting line is at the Old Pancake House Bridge. The fastest penguins earn prizes! 1st place cash $100 plus Fire and Ice hoodie or long sleeve t shirt and 2 pool passes. 2nd place $50 plus Fire and Ice short sleeve t-shirt and 2 pool passes.

Dusk: The Torch Light Ski

At dusk (and weather permitting) there will be fire in the sky. Watch local daredevils ski down the “L” mountains with lit torches. This is amazing to watch.

6:30 p.m.: Lava Fire Dancers

Cost: $5:00 per person at the gate or Buy a Fire Dancer Bundle ONLINE for $10 and get 2 Penguins.

Fire performers from Lava Flow Fire will entertain your family and you through dance, acrobatics and music as they manipulate flaming objects. The show will be performed at the Meadows. (56 N 2nd Ave E.)

7:30 p.m.: Fireworks

Cost: Free! Sponsored by the City of Lava Hot Springs

8:30 p.m.: Kip Attaway, Singer, Songwriter and Comedian

Cost: $20.00 per ticket. Seating is limited. Register early. Buy Tickets Online Now!

Kip Attaway will perform at the Lava Hot Springs Community Center. (150 N Center St.)

