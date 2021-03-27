HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT)- A fire that destroyed a building in Hailey has been ruled to be arson.

The Croy Street Exchange was lost in a fire on Tuesday, March 16.

The building was uninhabited, as it was undergoing renovations. At the time, all that existed of the building internally was the wood skeleton.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

According to Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge, firefighters encountered 40 foot flames when they arrived on scene. The structure collapsed less than 10 minutes later.

The State Fire Marshal says the investigation is ongoing, and there are persons of interest.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is helping with the investigation.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The post Fire in Hailey determined to be arson appeared first on Local News 8.