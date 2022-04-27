JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – After reaching 20 years of service to the community, Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Kathy Clay announced she is retiring from Jackson Hole/Fire EMS in May 2022.

Starting as a volunteer member in the Hoback Fire Station, Clay realized how much she enjoyed the community engagement and important work the fire department does for the community. When a part-time fire inspector position became available in 2006, she filled the position and ultimately, found her passion.

In 2011, Clay became Wyoming’s first female Battalion Chief Fire Marshal, adding to the many “firsts” in her life journey.

“I have always hoped that other women and girls would see me in the positions I have held and say, if she can, I can,” Clay said. “To be given these opportunities has been a privilege and I hope that I have inspired others to be part of the good work we do in the fire service.”

Clay sits on many local and national committees and anticipates continuing being active in the fire service world.

She is an appointed member of the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Fire Prevention, represents the International Association of Wildland Fire on the Vision 20/20 Steering Committee, is a member of the Fire and Life Safety Section of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, serves with UL Fire Safety Institute Public Education Committee, is a nationally certified car seat instructor, and certified fire investigator.

Clay’s husband and Captain of the Hoback Fire Station, Mike Trumbower, will also retire this June after 36 years of volunteer service.

“Captain Trumbower’s leadership has guided and inspired the membership of the Hoback Station. He will be missed

by everyone,” Lieutenant Andrew Byron said.

Clay said she would have most likely not found the Fire Service if she had not met her husband.

Following their retirement, Clay and Trumbower will reside on their farm in Freedom, Idaho, enjoying the fruits of their labor, riding some mules, fishing on the Salt and putting up alfalfa hay.

