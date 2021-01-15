IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Police helped put out a fire next to a gas pump at the Utah Avenue WalMart at around 3 a.m. Friday.

A caller reported a woman had started the fire and was sitting next to it.

Police arrived and spotted a fire burning in a small trash can next to the pumps. An officer pulled the woman away from the fire while another man put out the fire with an extinguisher.

Officers determined the woman had used a small amount of fuel from the gas pumps to light the trash can on fire. She sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The fire was extinguished. No other information is yet available.

The post Fire near gas pump extinguished appeared first on Local News 8.