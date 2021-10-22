The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. The Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KXPI/KIFI) – It was business as usual Thursday at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, but there were some tense moments Wednesday night when a fire started on the second floor rooftop.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation, but in a statement, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it was likely caused by combustible construction materials that started on their own.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out in about 30 minutes.

Damage was minimal.

No injuries reported.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for the Church, released the following statement Wednesday, October 20, 2021:

At around 7:00 this evening, a fire started on the second-floor roof of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The most likely cause of the fire is from combustible construction materials that ignited on their own. We are grateful for the quick response of emergency personnel, who were able to extinguish the fire and are on-site conducting their investigation. We are also grateful that no one was injured in this incident and that property damage is minimal and the building will be operational tomorrow.

The post Fire on 2nd-floor roof of Joseph Smith Memorial Building appeared first on Local News 8.