BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger.

The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding the public state burn permit restrictions are in effect to help reduce the threat of wildfire and smoke impacts.

State Burn Permits are issued between May 10 and October 20 through IDL and are required for those living outside city limits who wish to use burn barrels, burn yard waste or piles of debris from a timber harvest known as slash. The permitting process considers fire danger conditions, weather, as well as smoke and air quality.

Due to current weather and fire conditions, IDL Fire Wardens are restricting burn permits across Idaho, with most not allowing anything except burning crop residue. DEQ and IDL coordinate closely to ensure that crop residue burning is allowed when fire safety and air quality is protected.

Growers wishing to burn crop residue, outside tribal reservation boundaries, receive both the IDL fire safety burn permit and DEQ air quality permit from a single location: https://www.deq.idaho.gov/air-quality/smoke-and-burning/crop-residue-burning/

Although DEQ is responsible for approving crop residue burning permits, IDL has the authority to temporarily prohibit crop residue burning when safety is a concern. DEQ will only approve crop residue burning when IDL is allowing such permits to be issued.

“This cooperation between DEQ and IDL ensures the permitting process is streamlined for all citizens, the public is protected, and impacts on property owners are kept to a minimum,” Governor Brad Little said.

To register for a crop residue burn permit use the online tool or call the toll-free grower hotline at (866) 224-2456.

DEQ Crop Residue Burning Permit Website

Permit portal for growers seeking to burn crop residue

Fees apply

https://www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/CRB/

IDL State Burn Permit Website

Permit portal for all other types of burning including burn barrels, yard waste or timber slash

Permits are free and issued online

https://burnpermits.idaho.gov/

