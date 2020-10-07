Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls Fire Department Press Release) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years —to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Typically, during fire prevention week we team up with other departments to host a community block party at station 1 as well as interact with students at each elementary school,” Kerry Hammon, public information officer for IFFD said. “This year, we are sending material to the schools for teachers and caregivers to review with children. We also have fire prevention information, games, escape plans, videos and a virtual station tour available on our website with links on our social media pages.”

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44 percent) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66 percent) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

IFFD encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“Safety should be at the forefront of your mind when cooking,” IFFD Fire Marshal Scott Grimmett said. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. We have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

IFFD shares the following safety tips to keep you from having a cooking fire:

Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.