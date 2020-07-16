News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-UPDATE: A truck driver told us he was loading cardboard bundles. When he finished he saw bundles on fire. He said he called 911 and helped move equipment out of the way.

The fire appears to be burning cardboard bundles.

Original Story:

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is working to respond a debris and brush fire near Western Recycling in the vicinity of Denver Street.

Officials say there are structures threatened, but crews are in place to protect them. Embers from the fire caused a brush fire north of the Hampton Inn Hotel on Lindsay Boulevard, but was extinguished quickly.