YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone National Park is now very high and Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect.

Fire restrictions include:

Backcountry and trails

Prohibited: Charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.

Charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings. Prohibited: Smoking in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material (e.g. standing in water, on a boat).

Smoking in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material (e.g. standing in water, on a boat). Permitted: Portable gas stoves and lanterns in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet.

Frontcountry and developed areas

Permitted: Smoking only in: an enclosed vehicle a single-family dwelling a developed campground a day-use picnic area within a 3-foot-diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material

Smoking only in: Permitted: Campfires in designated fire rings in frontcountry developed campgrounds (Madison, Mammoth, Slough Creek, Canyon, Indian Creek, Pebble Creek, Lewis Lake, Grant Village and Bridge Bay) and day-use picnic areas. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

Fireworks are not allowed in the park. Visitors are reminded that negligently starting a wildland fire may result in fines and/or imprisonment.

You can stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone HERE.

The post Fire restrictions in effect in Yellowstone as fire danger increases appeared first on Local News 8.