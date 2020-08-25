Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton County, Wyoming Board of County Commissioners has ordered a partial fire restriction until further notice.

At request of Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief Brady Hansen, the restrictions prohibit open fires in commercial, private, and recreational activities in unincorporated areas of the county.

Hansen said he took the action of considering several factors, including predicted fire potential, the number of regional fire starts, the condition of fuels, available firefighting resources, predicted human activity, the weather, and the status of adjacent lands.

Battalion Chief Fire Marshal Kathy Clay said dry grasses are extremely susceptible to fire right now.

“We need to eliminate any chances of human-caused ignitions,” said Clay. “The afternoon lightning storms are challenging our local resources and, of course, the national resources are very limited considering all of the other fires in the nation.”

Dead and down fuels have been drying out during the past two weeks of hot, dry weather and live fuels have cured at lower elevations. All can carry fire very quickly and can allow for rapid spread of fire.