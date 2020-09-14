Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an “Air Pollution Forecast and Caution” for nine eastern Idaho counties.

According to the warning, residents of Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties should expect degraded air quality and health impacts due to wildfire smoke.

Burning restrictions are in effect. All outdoor burning is prohibited by the IDEQ. There is a voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities.

Air quality is currently in the “Unhealthy for sensitive groups” category and is forecast for sensitive groups.

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. People in sensitive groups may experience more serious effects and should avoid prolonged exertion and stay indoors. Everyone else should limit physical exertion and their time outdoors.