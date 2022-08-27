There are multiple fire weather and red flag warnings in place across much of central ID, the Snake River Plain, and Magic Valley. These counties include Lemhi, Custer, Clark, Fremont, Teton (ID), Madison, Jefferson, Bonneville, Butte, Bingham, Caribou, Bannock, Blaine, Power, Minidoka, and Cassia counties. The warnings are in effect until 8pm tonight.

We are expecting more fires to potentially break out and existing fires to spread rapidly under these weather conditions. We have gusty winds across the region between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. We also have temperatures getting up into the 80’s. Most importantly though, it is very dry. Humidity levels across the region are all below 20% today with some areas getting down to as low as 5%.

This has produced light to moderate haze across the region. Reports of more smoke are coming from Salmon and Lemhi County by the Moose Fire.

Stay fire aware throughout the day today!

