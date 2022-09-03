We have red flag and fire weather warnings in place across much of central ID, the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, Swan and Teton valleys, and western WY. This includes all of Lemhi, Custer, Blaine, Minidoka, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and Teton(ID) counties. It also includes portions of Power, Bannock, Caribou, Bingham, Bonneville, Teton (WY), and Lincoln counties.

We have these fire weather conditions present under dry, hot, and windy conditions. Humidity levels are very low below 20% and we don’t have any rain showers within the region at all. The heat has gotten our high temperatures today in the mid to upper 90’s with some areas threatening to go into the triple digits. We even have a heat advisory that is in effect for the Magic Valley and Snake River Plain for this reason that continues all the way up until Wednesday. Winds have been breezy today with winds sticking between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The fire weather warning in currently in effect until 9pm tonight, but it could be needed again for the next few days as hot and windy conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the Labor Day weekend.

