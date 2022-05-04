IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1565 will continue its long-standing tradition of collecting critical funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) through the Fill the Boot campaign this weekend.

Idaho Falls firefighters will be at the intersection of Hitt Road (25th East) and 17th Street on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution and be engaged and focused while driving as firefighters collect money at the intersection.

They will be asking pedestrians, motorists and others to donate to the MDA which raises funds for kids, adults, and families fighting muscular diseases. Local 1565 collected a record-breaking $49,574.22 last year and hopes to surpass that amount this year.

Individuals and local businesses can also support this program by donating online by clicking HERE.

According to the MDA, the partnership between MDA and IAFF began in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found.

To date, the partnership fundraising activities of over 300,000 firefighters nationwide have raised more than $679 million over nearly seven decades. These funds have led in part to 14 new FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases in just the past six years and supported newborn screening in many states across the country for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Pompe disease.

“We are forever grateful to IAFF for maintaining their strong commitment to the Fill the Boot program — even during the pandemic!” said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO of MDA. “Without a doubt, much of the progress made in the field of neuromuscular disease research, care, and advocacy, has been possible because of the decades of support and indefatigable efforts of the IAFF,” he continued.

Click HERE for more information.

