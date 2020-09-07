Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-There were multiple fire starts in eastern Idaho over the weekend.

The cause of the Gibson Jack Trailhead fire in Pocatello is now 80% contained and is expected to be fully contained by noon Monday. High winds continued to stir up flames within the perimeter. A 20-person hand crew will stay on the fire through Monday mopping up hot spots and monitoring containment lines. The Gibson Jack Road and trailhead remain closed.

The “Smoky Hollow” fire, six miles southwest of Wilson is 98% contained at about 17 acres.

The Indian Creek fire, 3 miles north of Alpine Junction was contained Saturday night at .2 acres. It was caused by a campfire.

The cause of the Crow Creek fire, 9 miles southwest of Afton was contained at about noon Sunday at 15 acres. The cause is under investigation.

At Yellowstone National Park, the Lone Star fire had grown to 1,500 acres Sunday. The Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was opened Sunday, but could close at any time due to increased fire activity, smoke and low visibility.

“Fire conditions are still volatile in the local area and we need everyone to do their part to prevent wildfires,” said Martell Gibbons, Caribou-Targhee National Forest Assistant Fire Management Officer. “The majority of recent starts have been human-caused and could have easily been prevented.”

The Forest Service reminds that fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited on public lands.