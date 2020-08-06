Local News

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bureau of Land Management and Idaho National Laboratory firefighters are gaining the upper hand on a fire that started on INL ground overnight.

The “Lost River” fire started shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday east of Arco.

BLM says it has stopped forward progress of the fire and completing fire lines around the burned area.

They estimated the fire had burned about 1,000 acres.

The INL reports it has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is responding to investigate the incident.