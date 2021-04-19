ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – A sulfur fire was quickly doused at the Simplot facility in St. Anthony Monday morning.
The fire was reported at 8:14 a.m. and was out by 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters used a dry foam to extinguish the flames.
They reported no damage as done and was contained in the sulfur.
Madison and North Fremont fire departments were called in as a backup in case the fire got bigger.
No one was injured.
The sulfur is used in the company’s fertilizer products.
