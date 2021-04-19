A sulfur fire was quickly put out the Simplot facility in St. Anthony.

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – A sulfur fire was quickly doused at the Simplot facility in St. Anthony Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:14 a.m. and was out by 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters used a dry foam to extinguish the flames.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

They reported no damage as done and was contained in the sulfur.

Madison and North Fremont fire departments were called in as a backup in case the fire got bigger.

No one was injured.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The sulfur is used in the company’s fertilizer products.

The post Firefighters quickly extinguish sulfur fire in St. Anthony appeared first on Local News 8.