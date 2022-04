IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of an apartment fire at 1881 17th Street.

The fire department asks you avoid the are of the Courtyard Apartments.

Traffic was rerouted at Hoopes Avenue and Woodruff Avenue.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.

