IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A group of firefighters left for Jackson Wednesday morning, after making a pit stop in Idaho Falls.

It’s all part of the Bay to Brooklyn ride.

The cross-country bike ride started in southern California and will end in Brooklyn New York.

The ride honors the 343 firefighters who died at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The 10 riders are all current or retired firefighters or veterans.

Among them are father and son duo Aaron and Dewey Ray.

Dewey, who’s retired, said he was working at the Timber Mesa Fire Department in Arizona when the attack happened.

“It was difficult for me to be in Arizona, and not be able to help,” Dewey said. “That was tough. So this is an opportunity for me to give back a little bit, and to go rub shoulders with some of those guys and let them know that I’m behind them.”

The riders and their support team spent the night in Idaho Falls and had dinner with the Fire Department.

They left Wednesday morning for Jackson, where there will spend an off day Thursday.

They then are hitting the road again Friday, riding nearly 60 miles to Dubois.

The plan is to end at the Brooklyn Bridge on September 9th, just in time for the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Their journey can be followed here.

